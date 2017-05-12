Dollar General Plus Makes Debut In Decatur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR (KFSM) -- It's a new day for Decatur as they welcome a place to shop that's closer to home.

Residents said they were tired of making the commute to nearby cities just to get their necessities.

"You couldn't get vegetables in this town," Elzie Killebrew said. He and many others thought their problem was solved when a Walmart Neighborhood Market opened a year ago. But, the stores quick closing left residents without a grocery store yet again.

The city council began making plans to bring a Dollar General Plus to the town. With affordable prices and all the perks of a grocery store, they knew it would be a success.

"We worked for many months over a year and a half, we had council members who went and seen a store in Arkansas like this one and that's what we kept striving for and we got it today," city clerk Kim Wilkins said.

There's only three Dollar General Plus stores in the state.