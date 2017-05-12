× Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To File Possible Wrongful Termination Lawsuit, Lawyer Says

FORT SMITH (KFMS) — A former Fort Smith sanitation director who was fired earlier this week is possibly planning to file a lawsuit for wrongful termination, his lawyer said.

Mark Schlievert, former Fort Smith sanitation director, was terminated on Wednesday (May 10). He is possibly planning to file a lawsuit against the city of Fort Smith for wrongful termination, said Fort Smith lawyer Joey McCutchen. McCutcheon said he will be representing Schlievert.

McCutchen said his client is the scapegoat in the recycling debacle that has plagued the city of Fort Smith. 5NEWS will be meeting with McCutchen later on Friday to to gather more details.

McCutchen said the problem with the lack of recycling started way before his client was hired as the sanitation director in April 2016.

McCutchen also said that Schlievert had put in bids and proposals to fix the problem the minute he found out the city was not recycling as it should.

McCutchen said he plans to explain in full detail and provide documentation why his client was wrongfully terminated. We will have that information for you as soon as it is available.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.