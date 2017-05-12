× Garrett’s Blog: Great Weekend! Next Storm System

Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend with highs in the 70s to near 80º.

There could be a little bit of locally dense fog early in the day but high pressure aloft looks to guarantee excellent weather into the early part of next week.

Our next good chance for widespread storms arrives late in the workweek.

The temperature trend for the next 10 days shows temperatures in the 70s and 80s; subtle cool downs are expected on Wednesday and Friday next week with the arrival of thunderstorms.

This is the 500mb chart for Thursday of next week. That large trough of low pressure will arrive across the southern plains with scattered showers and storms likely. Some of them will probably be severe late in the week and into the weekend.

-Garrett