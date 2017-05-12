× Hogs Top Vanderbilt On Bonfield’s Walk Off RBI Single

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas’ offense started and ended with Luke Bonfield in Friday’s SEC series opener against Vanderbilt.

The Razorbacks’ slugging outfielder hit a solo home run in the first inning and then sent the Hogs home happy with a walk off, RBI single up in the middle in the bottom of the ninth to take down Vanderbilt 4-3.

Bonfield with 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI while Dominic Fletcher added a two-run home run in the seventh inning which tied the game 3-3.

Trevor Stephan served up a two-run home run in the second inning but the Arkansas pitcher was effective other than the one mistake as he struck out 11 in seven innings of work and allowed three runs while not walking a Commodore batter. Kevin Kopps picked up the win as he worked out of an eighth inning jam and then a clean ninth inning to allow Bonfield a chance to be the hero.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt will continue the series on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.