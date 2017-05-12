Scientists Using Twitter To Track Flu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Doctors are now turning to a no-frills way to track flu cases in the US.

They're using social media site, twitter.

In particular, an international team is using tweets from users who talked about getting the flu on the social media site; along with GPS markers from those tweets to track when the virus hit in certain regions.

They're essentially trying to figure out how fast it spreads to better prepare healthcare providers to stock up on vaccines and launch flu shot campaigns in a timely manner. Data shows 5% to 20% of Americans get the flu every year.

