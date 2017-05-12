Sharum’s Garden Center – Mother’s Day Gift Ideas & Underused Annuals

Posted 4:40 pm, May 12, 2017, by , Updated at 04:45PM, May 12, 2017

Happy Mother's Day from Sharum's Garden Center. In honor of the holiday, Sharum's is having a big sale for perfect gifts for Mom all weekend long!

This week's tip is about annuals that provide beautiful foliage and blooms all summer long. Sun Coleus and Angelonia do great in the heat, won't rot from too much rain, and stay hearty all summer long. These plants pair well together to bring brightness to your garden, and full blooms throughout the season. Check out the segment above for more information.

