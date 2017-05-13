× Conway Man Stabbed To Death By His Mother

CONWAY (KTHV) — A Conway woman is behind bars Saturday (May 13) for stabbing her son to death.

Jessie Mae Johnson, 55, is being charged with first degree murder for stabbing her son, 38-year-old Christopher Helms, to death.

When Conway Police arrived at a home on Appalachian Drive, they found Johnson holding her son in her arms while she and Helms’ sister administered CPR.

Helms had cursed at Johnson. Johnson went into the kitchen, got a knife, and then stabbed Helms, according to witnesses.

Police think alcohol may have been involved.