Crystal Bridges Garden Party

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — This is the third year for a Garden Party at Crystal Bridges and the nice weather allowed for many people to gather and enjoy the various venues.

The outdoor event included music at several locations as part of the Walton Arts Center’s “Artosphere Festival.”

In addition, there was a special native plant and seed sale, art-making and art talks; Eleven, the restaurant, provided refreshments, there were local food trucks and more.

This year’s event was sponsored by Roy and Christine Sturgis Charitable Trust, Bank of America, N.A. Trustee and Rockline Industries.

“Artosphere,” Arkansas’ arts and nature festival celebrates artists who are influenced by nature.

The nature festival runs through May 20th.

Many of the gatherings are free and low-cost events and performances.

