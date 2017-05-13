Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Carrot Top Pesto

Hey Good Cookin’ is back with Ozark Natural Food’s Heather Artripe and 5NEWS Megan Graddy, this week she is shaking things up by making an pesto dip with a new spin!

This dip is great for sharing and parties!

Left overs can be used on pasta and chicken.

Carrot Top Pesto
Ingredients
Carrot Greens from 1 bunch of carrots
2 garlic cloves
½ C walnuts
3 T Parmesan cheese
½ C olive oil
½ lemon
Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper

Directions

In your walnuts and garlic cloves to a food processor, pulse a few times.

Add in your cheese, pulse a few more times.

Add in salt and pepper.

Add in some of your greens, pulse

Add in some olive oil and lemon juice, pulse

Repeat this with the greens and liquid until it reaches the consistency  you like!

Taste and adjust.

