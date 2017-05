× Vanderbilt Routs Arkansas To Even Series

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Vanderbilt overpowered Arkansas in game-two Saturday night winning 6-2, evening the series. Arkansas drops to 36-14 overall and 15-10 in conference play.

The rubber match between Arkansas and Vanderbilt will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday on the SECN+.