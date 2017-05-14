AAA Releases 2017 Championship Schedule For Baseball, Softball And Soccer
NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM)- The Arkansas Athletic Association announced the dates and times for the softball, baseball, and soccer championship games that will be held in Fayetteville.
Due to recent weather, many state tournament schedules were pushed back until Monday. The championship games will be played at the following locations and times. The AAA worked very hard to work around participating schools graduations. State tournament brackets can be found at ahsaa.org/brackets.
Baseball State Finals
Location- Baum Stadium
Friday, May 19
10:00 – 7A – Cabot vs Har-Ber
12:30 – 3A – Harding Academy vs Greenland
3:00 – 4A – TBA
5:30 – 1A – TBA
Saturday, May 20
10:00 – 6A – TBA
12:30 – 5A – TBA
3:00 – 2A -Spring Hill vs St. Joseph
Softball State Finals
Location- Bogle Park
Friday, May 19
10:00 – 7A – North Little Rock vs Bentonville
12:30 – 3A – Bald Knob vs Rose Bud
3:00 – 5A – TBA
5:30 – 4A – TBA
Saturday, May 20
10:00 – 2A – Spring Hill, Rison
12:30 – 6A – TBA
3:00 – 1A – TBA
Soccer State Finals
Location- Razorback Field
Friday, May 19
10:00 – 6A Boys – Siloam Springs vs Mt. Home
12:00 – 6A Girls – Siloam Springs vs Russellville
2:00 – 5A Girls – Maumelle vs Harrison
4:00 – 4A Girls – Robinson vs CAC
Saturday, May 20
10:00 – 7A Boys – Rogers vs Har-Ber
12:00 – 4A Boys – Dardanelle vs Warren
3:00 – 5A Boys – Hot Springs vs TBA
4:00 – 7A Girls -Cabot vs Bentonville