× AAA Releases 2017 Championship Schedule For Baseball, Softball And Soccer

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM)- The Arkansas Athletic Association announced the dates and times for the softball, baseball, and soccer championship games that will be held in Fayetteville.

Due to recent weather, many state tournament schedules were pushed back until Monday. The championship games will be played at the following locations and times. The AAA worked very hard to work around participating schools graduations. State tournament brackets can be found at ahsaa.org/brackets.

Baseball State Finals

Location- Baum Stadium

Friday, May 19

10:00 – 7A – Cabot vs Har-Ber

12:30 – 3A – Harding Academy vs Greenland

3:00 – 4A – TBA

5:30 – 1A – TBA

Saturday, May 20

10:00 – 6A – TBA

12:30 – 5A – TBA

3:00 – 2A -Spring Hill vs St. Joseph

Softball State Finals

Location- Bogle Park

Friday, May 19 10:00 – 7A – North Little Rock vs Bentonville 12:30 – 3A – Bald Knob vs Rose Bud 3:00 – 5A – TBA 5:30 – 4A – TBA Saturday, May 20 10:00 – 2A – Spring Hill, Rison 12:30 – 6A – TBA 3:00 – 1A – TBA