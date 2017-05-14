Arkansas Softball Receives Bid To NCAA Tournament

Posted 10:48 pm, May 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:54PM, May 14, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas’ softball team has received a bid the NCAA softball tournament and will play Tulsa in the regional at Norman, Oklahoma. This is the first time since 2013 that the Razorbacks softball team is back in the NCAA tournament and just the seventh time in the program history that they received a bid.

The SEC placed 13 teams in the field of 64. It is the most from one conference in tournament history.

Arkansas (31-22) will play Tulsa (39-15) in the first round of the Norman Regional Friday at 11:00 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s