Arkansas Softball Receives Bid To NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas’ softball team has received a bid the NCAA softball tournament and will play Tulsa in the regional at Norman, Oklahoma. This is the first time since 2013 that the Razorbacks softball team is back in the NCAA tournament and just the seventh time in the program history that they received a bid.

The SEC placed 13 teams in the field of 64. It is the most from one conference in tournament history.

Arkansas (31-22) will play Tulsa (39-15) in the first round of the Norman Regional Friday at 11:00 a.m.