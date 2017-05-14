× Fallen Sebastian County Deputy’s Name Added to National Memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSM) — A Sebastian County deputy was among those honored at a candlelight vigil Saturday night (May 14) in the nation’s capitol

as part of National Police Week.

Slain Sebastian County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Cooper’s name has now been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. He was shot and killed in August of 2016 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Hackett Police Chief Darrell Spells and Greenwood Police K-9 Kina were also shot and wounded by the suspect before he was taken into police custody. Both have since recovered from their injuries.

Sebastian County Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck and several of his deputies escorted Cooper’s widow to the candlelight vigil. They stood silently as a final roll call for Cooper was given.

“We mourn these fallen officers,” U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said at Saturday night’s vigil. “We cannot avoid this stark truth: we are here because these men and women gave everything, gave their very lives for us.”

“We give thanks for who these men and women were and we celebrate what they did and what they stood for,” Sessions said.