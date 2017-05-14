Families Celebrate Mother’s Day At Lake Atalanta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Many families decided to spend Mother's Day outside at Lake Atalanta.

As of Sunday (May 14), everything south of Walnut Street at the park is open to the public.

Everything north of Walnut Street is still closed.

Shannon Zappettini and her family moved to the area from California a year ago.

The mother of a 7 and a 2-year-old said her girls were a little disappointed to see the section of the park closest to the water was still closed.

They still decided to spend some time at the playground, which was only part one of their Mother's Day activities.

“Just kind of hanging out with the girls, taking them to different parks and then probably go out to dinner later tonight," Zappettini said.

The Knox family also spent some time at the park for Mother's Day.

Jon Knox and his wife are the parents to a 2-year-old girl.

They were happy to have a weekend where there was more sunshine than rain clouds.

He said they wanted to keep their Mother's Day simple and focus on celebrating his wife.

“This is kind of it," Knox said. "Just kind of enjoying time spent together as a family and working around the house a little bit during a nap but just trying to do whatever we can to be together as a family. This is a great environment to do that.”

Other families in the area said something similar.

They said they were enjoying the day and wanted to get their kids out to enjoy what the Natural State has to offer.

The City of Rogers said they are working to open all trails around the lake. They said crews are working to fix the damage on the interior of the park and that they have two bridges that will require heavy repairs.

There is currently no timeline on when these repairs will be completed.