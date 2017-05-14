× Rapper Travis Scott Arrested After Concert At Walmart AMP

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Travis Scott was arrested on Saturday night (May 13) after his concert at the Walmart AMP, a jailer with the Benton County Detention Center said.

Scott was booked in the jail at 11:14 p.m. and released at 11:26 p.m.

Scott encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass the security protocols to ensure safety, Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department said.

Foster said several people were injured during the rush, including an employee from the security company hired to help monitor and control the crowd and a member of the police department. They were treated at the AMP by members of the Rogers Fire Department and Mercy Medical.

He is facing charges of endangering a minor, disorderly conduct and inciting a riot.

Scott is a rapper, recording artist and producer.