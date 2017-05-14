× UAFS Baseball Earns First-Ever Bid To National Tournament

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- The UAFS baseball team received it’s first-ever bid to the NCAA Divison II National Tournament Sunday. The announcement came late Sunday night during the selection show.

The Lions (33-18) received the No. 6 seed in the South Central Region and will play the No. 1 seed and tournament host Angelo Sate in the first round Thursday (May 18). UAFS in one of three Heartland conference teams to receive a bid to the national tournament.