Benton County Detective Suspended After Using Emergency Lights To Get Son On School Bus

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Benton County detective was suspended after using emergency lights and a siren for personal benefits on April 27.

The report states a citizen reported that a law enforcement officer had used their emergency vehicle’s lights and siren to stop a school bus so that she could put her child on the bus.

The citizen said the officer passed several vehicles that were parked behind the school bus in order to catch up with it.

Detective Naconna Cordeiro was identified as the female driver. She admitted to using her lights and sirens to get the attention of the school bus so she could place her child on the bus when she was questioned.

The sheriff’s office said emergency lights and sirens should only be used for emergency and other authorized situations. Using lights and sirens for personal benefits is not allowed. They said the improper of use of this equipment is in violation of this policy.

Detective Cordeiro was suspended for three days without pay.