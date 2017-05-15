Benton County Inmates Plant Garden To Help Feed Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office started a new program to help the community and give inmates a second chance at life.

Female inmates have planted a tomatoes, potatoes, squash and other vegetables as part of the Inmate's Garden. Once the food is harvested, it will be donated to local food pantries.

So far there are six women who are participating in the program. Similar to work detail or heavy labor jobs, this is a way for the inmates to work outside, contribute to society and potentially earn an earlier release date.

The garden is entirely the inmates' responsibility. They prepped the ground, planted the vegetables and, when harvest times, they'll be in charge of that too.

The program has been on Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway's radar for a while, so he asked a jail chaplain who gardens to lead the project.

"Some of them have never even had the opportunity to do any kind of gardening work, so they're actually learning something," said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins of the BCSO. "They're learning some life skills and they're also learning how to give back to the community, because what they're working on, it's going to be in food pantries at some point."

The Farm Bureau donated money to buy the seeds for the garden. Jenkins said the sheriff's office is hoping to expand the program in the future to add flower beds to the side of the buildings to the inmates have something to work on year round.