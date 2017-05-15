× Fayetteville Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Rogers police have arrested a man linked to multiple incidents of indecent exposure and public sexual indecency in Benton and Washington counties, according to police documents.

Zachary William Jones, 24, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday (May 10) in connection with indecent exposure after three Payless employees in October said Jones exposed himself to them, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The employees told police Jones walked into the store on Walnut Avenue in Rogers about 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 3, according to the report. He roamed the store for about 20 minutes before returning to the front, where he began masturbating, the report said.

Jones fled from the store and later was arrested on a warrant, according to Rogers police.

Springdale and Fayetteville police also have investigated Jones for similar incidents.

Records show Fayetteville police have arrested Jones four times, twice for indecent exposure in 2015 and 2016. Jones was also arrested for public sexual indecency in 2011 and 2013.

In March 2015, Springdale police arrested Jones for indecent exposure and harassment after he exposed himself during a video chat with a Realtor, according to an offense report.

The Realtor said Jones used a female alias to inquire about a house that was listed for sale. Jones then told the Realtor he could only use FaceTime to call. When the Realtor answered, Jones was lying naked on a bed with his hand on his genitals, according to the report.

Jones was being held Monday (May 15) at the Benton County Jail on a $3,500 bond. He has hearing set for June 13 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Indecent exposure is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.

Under state law, indecent exposure becomes a Class D felony if an offender is convicted for a fourth or fifth time within 10 years of a previous conviction.