× Fayetteville Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

Fayetteville (KFSM) — Fayetteville police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who robbed a convenience store early this morning (May 15).

Police say the incident happened at 2:10 a.m. at the Bypass Mini Mart on Garland Avenue.

5NEWS has reached out to Fayetteville police for a description of the suspect, but no details have been released to us yet.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest on this developing story.