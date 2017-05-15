Fort Smith Board Of Directors Asked To Approve Temporary Solution To Recycling Issues

Posted 7:26 pm, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 07:30PM, May 15, 2017

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A request has been added to the Fort Smith Board of Directors meeting agenda to stockpile recyclables until the sanitation department can find a solution to the recycling issue.

The city is requesting the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality’s approval to store recycling materials in a different location of the landfill to be recycled at a different date once a recycling solution is complete.

A revised agenda will now go before the city attorney. The meeting will be held on Tuesday (May 16).

After approval from the attorney the agenda will read, “the board of directors directs the sanitation department to store recycling materials in a different location of the sanitation landfill to be recycled at a different date once a recycling solution is complete. We also ask to get all permits through the ADEQ office as quick as possible for this.”

This comes after the Fort Smith Sanitation Department spent tens of thousands of dollars sending recyclables to the landfill during the majority of 2016.

