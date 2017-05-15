× Greenwood Football Coach In Critical Condition After Developing Extremely Rare Skin Condition

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Greenwood school officials confirm football coach Brian Sims is currently fighting for his life in critical condition.

According to Greenwood head football coach Rick Jones, Sims is in the burn unit of Hill Crest Medical Center in Tulsa Oklahoma and has been diagnosed with TEN, Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis and Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.

“It’s a very rare condition and basically your skin starts burning as a reaction,” Jones said. “They think medication but they really don’t know the cause. It’s a very rare disease. There is no cure. They can just treat the symptoms and as of right now he has extensive burns all over his body.”

Jones, along with Sims family and friends, are currently by his side in Tulsa as they wait for answers.

Jones said Sims is currently hooked up on a ventilator and feeding tubes.

“People who know Brian, he’s going to try and communicate because he loves to talk and interact with people,” Jones said. “He’s frustrated because of all the tubes and things going down his throat. He’s lucid at times. A couple of our coaches went in last night to visit him. He knew who they were and he tried to communicate to them but he sort of comes in and out of it.”

Jones said Sims’ symptoms surfaced with a small rash on his leg that he initially treated thinking it was poison ivy.

“As I told his dad last night, this has entered in a higher pay grade than either one of us,” Jones said. “That is really where we are at. He’s in extremely critical condition and we are hoping and praying and keeping our fingers crossed. Coach Sims is a great coach. We’re hoping and praying for the best outcome possible.”

A fundraiser for Sims is being held Thursday (May 18) during Greenwood’s spring game. A bucket will be passed through the stands for donations. The money will be used to help Sims’ family with medical and financial costs during this time.

A car wash fundraiser will also be held Sunday (May 21) starting at noon in Greenwood at the Farmers Bank on Main Street.