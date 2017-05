× Kiss Added To Walmart AMP Lineup

ROGERS (KFSM) — Kiss will be heading to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in September.

The iconic American hard rock group will take the AMP stage on Thursday, Sept. 28. The event will start at 7:30 and the doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the performance start at $55.50 and will go on sale on Friday (May 19) at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 479-443-5600, in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices, or online.