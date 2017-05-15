× Rogers Police Searching For Man Suspected Of Using Stolen Credit Card

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are searching for a man who is accused of using a lost or stolen credit card at several Rogers businesses last month.

The man fraudulently used the card at the Walnut Street Walmart, 2nd Street Harps, Best Buy, Target and White Oak Station on April 24, according to a Rogers Police Department Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the theft should contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.