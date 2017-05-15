× Sparks Hospital Fires Surgeon After Child Sex Abuse Charges In California

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A neurosurgeon recently hired by Sparks Clinic Neuroscience Center was arrested in California on Sunday (May 14) for allegedly sexually abusing children.

Dr. James Kohut, 57, is accused of child molestation including molestation of a child 10-years-old or younger, molestation of a child 14-year-old or younger and forcible molestation of a child. Kohut is being held without bail in the Santa Cruz County Jail, according to our CBS affiliate KION.

He was terminated from his position with the Sparks Clinic Neuroscience Center on Monday (May 15).