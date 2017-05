Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know that exercise makes us healthier, but a new study found that working out a lot could also help slow the aging process.

The study reported that exercising for at least 30 minutes, 5 times per week, slows the aging process.

Structures of DNA protein on the ends of chromosomes get shorter as we get older, but researchers found those DNA structures were significantly longer in people who exercise more; making you look and feel younger.

