× Waldron Woman Dead, Rogers Man Injured In Scott County Collision

SCOTT COUNTY (KFSM) — A woman is dead and a man is injured after one of the driver’s drove left of the center line and struck the other, according to Arkansas State Police.

Stacy A. Byers, 41, of Waldron was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:25 p.m. Saturday, by Scott County Coroner Sam Callahan.

According to ASP, Byers was traveling south along U.S. 71, crossed the center line, and struck truck driven by Larry D. Epperson, 64, of Rogers.

Epperson was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for treatment.