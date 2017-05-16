Allergic Reactions To Marijuana On Rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may not be able to overdose by smoking pot, but how about this?

Allergic reactions to marijuana use are on the rise.

A study found that marijuana is an allergen, like other pollen-bearing plants.

More than 36 million Americans could be allergic!

According to the report, 73% of people who react to pollen also have issues with marijuana pollen and smoke; even if they passively inhale.

The symptoms are similar to hay fever.

Marijuana can also cause asthma, inflammation and rashes.

