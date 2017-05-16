Allergic Reactions To Marijuana On Rise

You may not be able to overdose by smoking pot, but how about this?
Allergic reactions to marijuana use are on the rise.
A study found that marijuana is an allergen, like other pollen-bearing plants.
More than 36 million Americans could be allergic!
According to the report, 73% of people who react to pollen also have issues with marijuana pollen and smoke; even if they passively inhale.
The symptoms are similar to hay fever.
Marijuana can also cause asthma, inflammation and rashes.
