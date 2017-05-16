× Asa Hutchinson Announces He Will Seek Second Term As Arkansas Governor

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday (May 16) that he will seek a second term.

He released the following statement after announcing his run for reelection:

“I’m delighted today to announce my intentions to seek another term as your Governor. There is no better job than serving the people of Arkansas as Governor. When I ran in 2014, I outlined specifically what I would do as Governor; promises that I made and kept. I am running for reelection to expand on our progress from pro-growth tax reform to marketing our state to the world to create more jobs here at home. You are the reason I am Governor and I’m asking for your support of my reelection”

In his announcement, Hutchinson outlined several of his fulfilled campaign promises, including adding computer coding to public high schools, lowering income tax rates, dropping the unemployment rate to the lowest in Arkansas history, and implementing a government hiring freeze.