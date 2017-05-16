× Charges Dropped Against Woman Who Shot At Teen Trying To Allegedly Rape Neighbor’s Dog

CENTERTON (KFSM) — The Benton County Circuit Court has decided to not pursue charges against a woman who allegedly shot at a 14-year-old boy whom she accused of trying to rape a neighbors dog, according to court documents.

Kerrie Lenkerd, 40, was arrested on April 25 and was facing charges of felony aggravated assault, according to an arrest warrant.

Lenkerd said she spotted a teenager out her window in her neighbor’s yard on April 17. She told police that the boy was in his boxers and he was sexually assaulting the neighbor’s dog.

She took a gun from her safe and approached him and ordered him to get on the ground, the warrant states. She said he jumped the fence and so she went after him and fired a shot into the ground to scare him.

Officers spoke with the boy who said Lenkerd came around and pointed a gun at him and told him to put his hands up. He said he didn’t see a badge so she he jumped the fence and ran away in his underwear. He said Lenkerd fired a shot about five or 10 seconds after he jumped the fence.

The boy told police that when he got home he changed his clothes and told his mom a false story before meeting with police. The court documents states the boy does not want to pursue charges and law enforcement does not object to this decision.