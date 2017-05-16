× Garrett’s Blog: Some Rain Wednesday Morning

Storms across Oklahoma will move east into our area towards Wednesday morning. Storms locally are not expected to be severe and will be on a weakening trends as they arrive.

The remainder of Wednesday should be relatively dry with at least the possibility of an isolated shower in the late afternoon or early evening.

Even on Thursday, the majority of the severe storms should remain in central Oklahoma before weakening as they move east.

This is the accumulation rainfall estimate for the upcoming rain event.

Right now, it’s looking like around 2-3″ will be possible. Notice how the rain amounts really fall off to the east.

The heaviest rain appears to fall on Saturday of the upcoming weekend.

-Garrett