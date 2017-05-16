Lau: “I’m Appalled That Happened”, Some City Leaders Apologize, Discuss Recycling Issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Tonight, some city leaders apologized while some voiced strong opinions on Fort Smith's recycling controversy.

A last-second item added to the agenda brings the issue to the forefront again in tonight's board of directors meeting.

The board of directors gathered Tuesday -- discussing whether or not to stockpile recyclables in a different portion of the landfill until a permanent solution is found.

In the end, directors decided to postpone the conversation.

But with trial lawyer, Joey McCutchen in attendance, the discussion went further than that.

He says five members of the board received a memorandum with important information.

"This thing goes back to September 30th, 2014. There hadn't been a contract on the recyclables since that time. (The) board of directors knew it; certain members of the city administration knew it. They've known it since August 2014. They've got a scapegoat in Mark Schlievert and that's wrong," he said.

City administrator, Carl Geffken fired Schlievert -- the former director of sanitation.

McCutchen, Schlievert's lawyer, spoke at the meeting, quoting the memorandum.

Geffken responded, "We were told recycling stopped going to recycle in October. Then, after our press release, we were notified it was different in that since October 2014, only a portion of recyclable materials were going into the landfill."

Some members of the board took responsibility and offered apologies.

Keith Lau said, "It was the way we hid the fact that we were not recycling into the landfill. I'm appalled that happened and I'd like to apologize to the citizens that we did that."

Going forward, Geffken said the board will have a presentation for a new plan on May 23rd.

"The May 23rd plan is the plan to restart recycling in the city."

One member of the board says he hopes then, people will hear the truth of what really happened.

"Because I think this has been a cover up from the get go and it's time it comes out," said George Catsavis.

Geffken responded, "It's unfortunate when a director puts that out there in the public without coming to sit with me and get the correct information. We have been providing information. The problem has been that the information we've been sharing is the information we've been given. And until the director provides the proper info, we cannot share it with the directors."

The meeting next Tuesday will be a public forum at the Fort Smith Convention Center. That's when the board will get their first look at that possible permanent solution developed by Geffken.