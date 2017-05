× Multiple Vehicle Accident On I-540 Bridge Delays Southbound Traffic For Miles

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — An early morning accident involving several vehicles has slowed down traffic for miles on I-540.

Multiple vehicles were involved in an accident on the I-540 bridge, which blocked the southbound lanes.

Southbound traffic is backed up all the way to the Highway 64 Exit.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible by taking alternate routes.