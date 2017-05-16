× New Bella Vista Bypass Segment Opens To Traffic On Wednesday

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Drivers will be able to use the new segment of the Bella Vista Bypass starting Wednesday afternoon (May 17).

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced the newest section will be open to traffic at 1 p.m.

Benton Co: The new segment of the Bella Vista Bypass will open to traffic at 1:00 pm tomorrow! Congratulations, NWA! #arnews NWATraffic — AHTD (@AHTD) May 16, 2017

The $52 million Bella Vista bypass is part of the Connecting Arkansas Program that voters approved in 2012.

The bypass will be a through passage for traffic to connect 1-49 from southern Missouri to Northwest Arkansas. The extension begins at Highway 72 on the east side of Hiwasse and ends at U.S. 71B at the temporary roundabout.

The highway department held a ribbon cutting for the new road on May 10.