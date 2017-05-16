× Nominations Accepted For Arkansas Law Enforcement Officers Of The Year Awards

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — In light of National Police Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has opened nominations for Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards.

In addition to the statewide and regional awards, Rutledge, as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer, will recognize one officer from each county as an Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer. One winner will be selected from each county, along with five regional winners and an overall state officer of the year.

These awards recognize college or university, municipal, county or State law enforcement officers who go the extra mile.

Rutledge said she is honored to call for nominations for outstanding officers and to recognize their dedication.

“Sitting at the funeral of Lt. Kevin Mainhart of Yell County, I thought of the dangers our police officers face each day to protect and serve family, friends and strangers alike,” she said. “May God bless all of our officers in Arkansas and across the country.”

County and regional winners will be selected by regional judging panels comprised of city, county and state criminal justice professionals.

Nominations will be accepted from police chiefs, county sheriffs and judges, mayors, prosecutors and other law enforcement leaders from across Arkansas. To nominate a law enforcement officer, click here.