Trip To Baum Meaningful For Greenland Baseball

GREENLAND (KFSM) - Athletically, the small high school of Greenland is known most for its six girls basketball state championships. The Pirates baseball team looks to rewrite the narrative this weekend. Greenland faces Harding Academy at 12:30 PM on Friday in search of its first ever 3A state championship.

The Pirates have only made the finals once (2002), a loss to Parkers Chapel in the 2A championship game.

"Getting to play at Baum's always a special thing, especially when you haven't been there since 2002," coach Will McGinnis said.

What's unique about Greenland advancing to play less than five miles away at Baum Stadium is the fact that the Pirates pick up trash after many Razorback games as a fundraiser for the team.

"That's kind of one of our fund raisers that we do and they're picking up trash in the stands, and you can always tell on their face what it would be like to be out there," said McGinnis.

"Just want to get there at the end of the year and play that final game. Be real nice to have that dog pile out on the middle of the field," junior Austin Anderson said.

Senior Dusty Reynolds said while picking up trash, he always thinks, "What would it be like if I got to stand where that guy's standing, or what if I got to be in that batters box. So I think that really drove us to get to where we are now."

In McGinnis's first season, Greenland fell in the quarterfinals to Harding Academy 12-3. Now the Pirates have a shot at revenge.

As Anderson said, "It's exciting, really it's a dream come true for all of us I think. Just, if we play the game the right way I believe we can do it."

"A lot of tears, a lot of happiness. I really think that the emotions have helped us practice harder," Reynolds added about the emotions running through Greenland this week.

The lone banner at Greenland's baseball field is from the 2002 runner up team. "My cousin's actually on that banner so to get another one of those and hopefully champions, I think it would make him and my family and the whole community really proud," Anderson said.