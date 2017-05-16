× Two Arkansas Dog Breeders Make Humane Society’s ‘Horrible Hundred’ List

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Two Arkansas dog breeders made the 2017 “Horrible Hundred” list published by the Humane Society of the United States.

This is the fifth year the organization has published a list, which is done to draw attention to puppy mills and the people who run them.

Two Arkansas breeders, one in Siloam Springs and the other in Prim, made the list. Both breeders were repeat offenders.

According to the HSUS report, Dryforok Kennel in Prim faced repeated violations for dogs needing veterinary care. There was also a chihuahua that had signs of a broken jaw.

The report also lists Wagging Tails Kennel in Siloam Springs. The humane society reported that dogs were found shivering in the cold, there were rodent droppings in the dogs’ food bowls and they also had veterinary problems.

Oklahoma also had two breeders make the list, one in Chandler and one in Stroud.

The list describes the dogs’ terrible living conditions as reported by state or USDA inspectors at dog breeding operations around the country. Twenty states had puppy mills on the list, and Missouri had the highest number at 19.

HSUS defines a puppy mill as a breeding establishment that puts profit over the welfare of the animals. The organization states that puppy mills frequently sell dogs online or to pet stores.