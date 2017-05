× Fayetteville High School Students Return To Class Following Bomb Threat

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville High School was evacuated on Wednesday (May 17) for a bomb threat.

A written threat was found in a school bathroom around 11:30 a.m., said Alan Wilbourn, communication director for Fayetteville Public Schools. The students were evacuated to another part of campus.

Investigators determined the threat did not pose a risk to students and they returned to class around 12:15 p.m.