Flu In The Summer

Posted 5:28 pm, May 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:29PM, May 17, 2017

Many people are preoccupied with allergies these days now that trees are blooming, but really you should still be aware of the flu virus.

You can catch it outside of the official flu season.

Flu season typically runs from October until the end of spring.

In other parts of the world, there is no flu season, so people who are going to be in crowded places like airplanes or airports are still at risk.

Not all clinic's offer the flu vaccine this time of year, but they are out there if you ask.

