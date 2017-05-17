Fort Smith Board Meeting Moved To Larger Venue After Interest In Recycling Debacle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Board of Directors study session scheduled for Tuesday (May 23) has been moved to the Fort Smith Convention Center due to a piqued interest in the recycling debacle.

The study sessions are typically held at the Fort Smith Public Library on Tuesdays at noon. Due to interest from residents and a way to accommodate a larger viewing audience, the meeting will now be held on the same date but at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Fort Smith Convention Center's hall A3. Anyone is welcome to attend.

City leaders are expected to present a resolution proposal to the board regarding recycling.

According to Fort Smith City Administrator Carl E. Geffken, the proposal will include two companies bids that would accept Fort Smith's recyclables.

"We are trying to be as creative as possible in order to make it as cost neutral and keep it cost neutral," Geffken said. "What we are looking to do is deal with a recycling firm and there is one locally, Marck Recycling that did put in a bid last time and what Jeff has been working on now is to come up with a plan where all of our recyclables will go to them and they would process them. Therefore, keep it cost neutral which it wasn't initially."

Geffken said another company will also be included in the solution proposal.

"There is another firm that has also come forward and Jeff has been working with them. He has met with them and they will be submitting their thoughts and plans to him. So, we will have hopefully two firms we will move forward with and present that," Geffken said.

The information gathered and solution plans drawn will be presented to board members at the study session.

"Out of the information that is provided the assessment will be done and then a contract will be entered into and it is my goal to have that contract ironed out in time for board approval on June 6th," Geffken said.