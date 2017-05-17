× Garrett’s Blog: Storms Thursday Night

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will move into the area late Thursday overnight. There will be a limited potential for severe thunderstorms during the overnight night hours.

We should see a break on Friday morning with another round of storms affecting our area on Friday night and all day on Saturday.

While the overall intensity of the storms won’t be as severe as what Oklahoma and Kansas are experiencing with tornadoes and large hail, there will be at least a minimal risk for severe storms.

Rain totals will once again be heavy with a widespread 2-4″ and the higher amounts in NW Arkansas an NE Oklahoma.

-Garrett