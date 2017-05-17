Homeowners Speak Out After Fayetteville City Council OK’s Rezoning On Crossover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The land in front of the Botanical Gardens was originally zoned as residential-single family and residential offices.

The city council approved to rezone the land for neighborhood services after a three hour debate on Tuesday (May 16). This allows commercial businesses to be built.

The council said they felt the rezoning is what is best for the development of Fayetteville and the neighboring community.

"This area of 265 is lacking in all sorts of services whether it's restaurants or any sort of business. There's just not much commercial between the Springdale city limits all the way down 265," councilman Justin Tennant said. He voted in favor of the rezoning.

Homeowner Charles Ashby explained that he and a lot of his neighbors aren't against the development of the land, but one of the main selling points was that whatever was built there wouldn't be a heavy commercial businesses.

"When we were buying these houses and we were all told light commercial," Ashby said. His home is directly behind the now undeveloped land and possibly sharing his backyard with a restaurant is something he said he never thought he'd have to do.

Although the new zoning requires a lower height restriction of 45 feet compared to the 60 foot residential office, neighbors still aren't sure what to think.

Councilman Tenant says the new rezoning will allow for a more ideal construction pattern nearby homeowners will appreciate. But for now, homeowners will have to wait and see what the future holds.