Man Killed, Homes Destroyed In Oklahoma Tornado

ELK CITY, Okla. – A tornado ripped through western Oklahoma on Tuesday evening (May 16), causing extensive damage in the area and killing at least one person.

The victim, 53-year-old Gene “Bo” Mikles, had been inside a vehicle in a rural area south of Elk City, Oklahoma, said Lonnie Risenhoover, a county emergency management director.

Mikles had reportedly decided to leave his mobile home to seek shelter right before the tornado hit.

Risenhoover estimated that about 20 to 30 Elk City-area homes and businesses were damaged by the tornado. Crews went out to the area overnight to help residents.

The south side of Elk City was hit hardest by one storm, said Mayor Bill Helton.

“The damage is gut-wrenching,” he said.

KFOR crews captured these images of the destruction left behind by the tornado: