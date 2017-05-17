Siloam Springs Soccer Coach Finds Double The Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) - It's easy to call Brent Crenshaw ambitious. In fact, it's a natural reaction when one person takes on the task of coaching both boys and girls soccer teams at a 6A school.

After coaching the girls team at Broken Arrow High School and the boys squad at Owasso High School in Oklahoma, Crenshaw was ready for a new challenge.

"Mainly I coached boys side at other schools. But never both at the same time," the second year coach said. "It's something I've always wanted to do. I've always coached high school and club so I've always coached a lot of soccer. And I enjoy coaching both of them."

"I was a little bit scared because we had no idea who he was or how he played," senior Francisco Sifuentes said.

Most of Northwest Arkansas is now familiar with Crenshaw and the success Siloam continues to achieve. In 2016--his first season--both Panther teams won state titles. One year later, Crenshaw is on the cusp of repeating as champion on both sides.

"I kind of oversee both programs and I take turns. One day I'm with the girls, one day I'm with the boys. Today, they're in charge of them and I'm gonna walk field to field and kind of help out when I can," said Crenshaw.

But it's not just Crenshaw that's helped foster the success. Three assistants (Coaches Ray, Merrill and Shoemaker) have stepped in to bigger roles.

"He does really good cause he has great assistant coaches too, so he's able to be with us one day and then we're with some of the assistant coaches the next day, so we get the best of both worlds," senior Abigail Cole said.

Sifuentes added, "Coach Shoe, coach Ray, coach Merrill, they're fantastic coaches and they make up for when coach Crenshaw is not there."

Friday morning marks a big double header for Siloam Springs. The Panthers face Mountain Home at 10:00 AM while the Lady Panthers follow at 12:00 PM against Russellville. Both games are at Razorback Field in Fayetteville. With two wins, Crenshaw would total four state titles in two seasons as a coach in Arkansas.