7A Soccer Looking for New Champion

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--This Saturday, the 7A will crown a first time state soccer champion, and coaches and player both know what that means.

"It’s very special. It’ll mean a lot to the boys, mean a lot to me, and mean a lot to the school," says Har-Ber coach Cory Butler.

"Soccer’s not big here, and I want to make it big" adds captain Jesus Zizumbo.

Har-Ber has been there before, with this year’s senior class losing in the state championship game as freshman, but the school has never won a state title.

As for Rogers, this is the school’s first championship game appearance, after three straight semi final exits, and head Coach Steve Peck sees a chance to start something special.

"This is huge. History has been made, and hopefully we’re starting a legacy here that can continue."

While they may be new to state titles, the teams are certainly used to each other after two regular season match ups. Har-Ber won both, and looks to continue the streak, according to Coach Butler.

"First two games we were fortunate enough to get on top of them and keep the score the way we wanted it to, and it’s gonna be a lot harder to beat them the third time."

Zizumbo wants to build on the weaknesses they discovered the first two matches.

"You pressure their defense and they get kind of frustrated and send air balls and we win it and we score. It’s just the pressure, whoever wants it more wins it."

But the Mounties aim to make the most of their third chance. Senior Alex Balderas thinks the scope of the game might change things.

"Being us and being the finals I think it can be a completely different game."

Juan Sanchez, a junior, thinks that Rogers is a better team than Har-Ber saw in the regular season.

"It was just our mistakes that made them look good, cause all of their goals were mistakes that we made. But I think that we got it this time and we’re gonna make it happen."

The 7A State Title game kicks off 10AM Saturday, on Razorback Field at the University of Arkansas.