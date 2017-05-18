Coach’s Past Drives Shiloh Christian’s Repeat Bid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) - Win a state title, and you'll get a banner, a trophy, and all the accolades. But that's not all according to Shiloh Christian senior Amos Yarbrough.

"It comes with a big target on our back, that everybody wants to beat us. Everybody's gonna throw their best pitch at us, and that's what we expect."

Despite their status as defending state champions, the Shiloh Christian baseball team doesn't quite feel the pressure, maybe to a fault.

"My biggest nerve with them is that they're too loose sometimes" says head coach Moe Henry.

And junior Luke Johnson thinks maybe they deserve a little more respect.

"Everyone seems to think that we're the underdog for some reason, but I don't know, it just depends on how we play."

They'll be facing Nashville in the state title game, and the teams aren't exactly familiar with each other says Coach Henry.

"The only time we've seen them play is the few days on the state tournament and it's the same as them for us."

Though, there is one connection that can't be overlooked, and it comes from Henry

"I graduated from Nashville."

Coach Henry was a four sport athlete at Nashville, and he thinks that's given the team some extra motivation.

"I know a lot of those guys, a couple of coaches on the coaching staff, you know, and my players know that I graduated from there so they're a little bit more excited."

Familiar foe or not, the Yarbrough remain confidant.

"As little as we know, we know that we can go out there and beat 'em."

And the Johnson thinks the keys to victory are simple.

"Show up. Don't show up flat or anything, gotta show up and play."

First pitch in the 4A State title game is 3 o'clock Friday at Baum Stadium.