Community Raises Funds For Coach Fighting Rare Skin Condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- In an effort to help take the financial burden off of the family of Greenwood football coach, Brian Sims, volunteers passed around donation buckets at the high school's spring football game.

Sims is in critical condition at a hospital in Tulsa after being diagnosed with a rare skin condition.

"We've been really concerned about Coach Sims," Rick Jones, head football coach said. "It started out as what we thought was a minor rash and it's gone to 80 to 90 percent of his body. It's been a long, hard ride up to this point and there's still a long way to go."

Just one of a few fundraisers for the Sims family, fans and students said they want to show how much they care.

"It's a real big loss for the whole team because he's a part of the team," Parker Gill said. "We miss him and just hope he gets better as soon as possible."

"He's a very good coach not only on the field, but off the field," parent Rhonda Jones said. "This community is going to do everything they can to help that family in this time of need."

It's the bond of the city of Greenwood that fans said is keeping them in high spirits.

"It's that kind of town," Coach Jones said. "It's a great town where people are close and they help each other when they're in trouble and this has been a great example of that."

"The community is giving like they would to anyone in this community," Rhonda Jones said.

The Bulldogs will play in honor of him and said they hope he returns to the field soon.

"We're worried about him," Coach Sims said. "We love him, we care about him. He's an awesome man, a great coach, great father and we're thinking about him all the time."

More fundraisers are in the works for the Sims family including a car wash in Greenwood on Sunday (May 21) from noon to 4 p.m. at the Greenwood Car Wash on Center Street.

The team along with the football moms have sent special gifts to the family while Coach Sims is getting treatment in Tulsa.