Dairy And Heart Health

Posted 5:40 pm, May 18, 2017, by

Cheese lovers can now celebrate a new study suggests eating full-fat dairy products does not increase your risk for a heart attack or stroke.

Researchers examined data from nearly one million people from around the world the team could not find any connection between the consumption of dairy products high in saturated fats, and heart disease.

In fact, there is evidence that eating fermented dairy products like cheese and yogurt could actually lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Segment Sponsored By: Mercy Health Systems

