Historic Moving Wall Comes To Fayetteville For The First Time

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Patriotism is in full swing as volunteers put the final touches on the moving wall memorial that honors the lives of soldiers killed in action during the Vietnam War.

The Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks will host the display on their lawn for the next four days.

Service, commitment and recognition are words veterans use to describe the importance of the memorial.

"You cannot look at this wall and not be emotional," Larry Nixon, a three tour Vietnam vet said as he counted the spaces to find the name of his best friend. He said having the wall in Fayetteville for the first time is the warm welcome he always dreamed of.

"It goes to the heart. We're all brothers and every name on here is, becomes part of you," Nixon said.

The traveling replica is half the size of the national memorial in Washington, D.C. but it still holds all 58,307 names. Visitors can come by the memorial 24-hours a day and volunteers signed up to secure the wall and help people find their loved ones.

"They may not ever have the opportunity to go to Washington, D.C. and see the memorial and it gives them an opportunity to come find their names on the wall and have a little closure," chief volunteer Carol Kick said.

After you've found the name of your loved one, you can use a special crayon to etch the name to take with you as a keepsake.