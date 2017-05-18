Local Lake Levels Are High; Park Rangers Urging Caution For Memorial Day Weekend Plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIAN (KFSM) -- Many people are planning trips to local lakes this weekend and Memorial Day Weekend, but park rangers are urging caution.

Many lakes are still reeling from recent flooding and it could get worse with more rain on the way this weekend.

"The water levels are gradually decreasing. They were at up to about 32 feet high. So, the water level is dropping and we are trying to provide access in those areas that we can," Les Pulliam, Lake Tenkiller park manager said.

Pulliam said Lake Tenkiller is about 14 feet higher than usual and recent rainfall has caused damage to some campground areas. Pulliam said some picnic tables and structures are under water. He also said flooding coming down from the water channel could put debris in your path on the lake.

Park leaders said a good idea while planning your weekend trips to the lake is to call ahead to the state park and check which campgrounds or swimming areas may be closed during clean up.

If traveling to a state park or lake in Oklahoma, visit the tourism website to check the status of the area.

In Arkansas, you can use their travel site.

Beaver Lake park leaders said they have about 150 camp sites closed due to flooding. They have also canceled a few weekend activities for the time being.